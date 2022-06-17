TODAY: Hot and humid weather is set to continue today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 105 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, however a pop of shower or storm can’t be ruled out late this afternoon into this evening. Winds will be light and variable throughout the day.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower or two could linger into the overnight hours, however most of tonight will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow as a weak cold front slowly moves through the state. Highs will still make it into the mid to lower 90s. Overall Saturday looks to be sunny and dry, however a few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in southwestern Arkansas as the cold front moves through.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will also be on the lower side Sunday. The cool down will be brief with temperatures warming back into the mid to upper 90s next week.