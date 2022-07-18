MONDAY MORNING: A few early morning showers and storms will be possible over southern Arkansas. But these diminish early, giving way to abundant sunshine and heat. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: We expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies through the afternoon with continued heat. Heat advisories are in effect across much of central Arkansas until 8 p.m. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 95 and 105. An isolated shower is possible, though unlikely.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with perhaps a stray shower. Otherwise, we’re dry with temperatures slipping into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: The heat becomes even more intense into Tuesday with sunshine and no rain. Highs reach about 101. Heat index values range from 100 to 110. Temperatures may even get hotter Wednesday with highs around 102 and heat index values mostly above 108. This forecast repeats itself through late-week with little to no rain in sight.