THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine and heat continues to dominate into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s. But with a bit less humidity behind our recent cool front, heat index values only reach the 95 to 105 degree range.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight with temperatures slipping into the mid-70s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and heat is on tap for Friday. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values perhaps up to 105 or slightly higher. No rain is anticipated.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures climb even higher into Saturday, likely into the upper 90s to nearly 100. Heat index values will soar well beyond 100. No rain is expected Saturday. But an approaching cool front may spark a few more scattered storms Sunday. A few could be strong. These may even linger into Monday, cooling temperatures into the lower 90s.