FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90s by mid-afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel more like mid and upper 90s to perhaps 100 or 101. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, though the die off some into the night.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. But with the humidity remaining, temperatures only slip into the mid-70s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: More heat and humidity is on tap for Saturday. Temperatures reach the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100 again. A few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: As a weak tropical disturbance passes to our south, a few more scattered showers and storms will be possible. Otherwise, we’re still mostly sunny with heat and humidity. Highs reach the lower 90s. And then we heat up into Independence Day with fewer rain chances. Temperatures heat up even more as we dry out next week.