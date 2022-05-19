THURSDAY MORNING: There will be some decent cloud coverage over western Arkansas through most of the morning while the rest of the state is mostly clear. Temperatures will be mild, likely in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers and storms over Oklahoma will approach western Arkansas, perhaps bringing a brief shower during the morning.

AFTERNOON: Those clouds fade away into the early afternoon, giving way to abundant sunshine. This produces abundant heat with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values reach the mid and upper 90s.

TONIGHT & FRIDAY: We’ll stay mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday morning. During the day, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s once again. Later Friday night, an approaching cold front will bring a few storms to NWA.

SATURDAY AND BEYOND: Expect more heat into Saturday followed by some scattered storms. A few storms could be strong to severe on Saturday, but they won’t last all day long. Sunday brings far cooler air with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s. A couple of residual showers will be possible.