THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 88. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows near 68. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with perhaps a few showers over far western Arkansas. Highs near 92. Wind: NW, then shifting from the south 5-10 mph.

STAY INFORMED

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.