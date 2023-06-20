TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit hotter. Perhaps a brief shower in extreme southwest Arkansas. High of 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low of 71. Wind: N 4-8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few extra clouds, but still mostly sunny. High of 91. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.
