TUESDAY MORNING: Expect mostly clear skies with cool, crisp conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Then by midday, temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Humidity remains low.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: The comfortable conditions continue into Tuesday afternoon, despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. But with less humidity, it will actually feel like the upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures slipping quickly. By daybreak on Wednesday, temperatures slip into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We heat up a bit more into Wednesday with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should climb into the upper 80s to nearly 90. But the heat and humidity doesn’t make a full comeback immediately. That will happen Thursday into Friday, enhancing rain chances into late-week and the weekend.