THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. A brief isolated shower is possible, but not likely. Highs reach 102. Heat index values exceed 110. Wind: W 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm. Lows near 80. Wind: S 2-4 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. A brief isolated shower is possible, but not likely. Highs reach 103. Heat index values exceed 110. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: It will still be very hot and humid Saturday with a 20% chance for an evening storm. A cold front will begin to near Arkansas from the North on Sunday. Sunday will still be hot and humid, but there will be more clouds and a chance for thunderstorms. This will keep temperatures out of the triple-digits on Sunday afternoon.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

