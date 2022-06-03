TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be another comfortable and seasonal day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday. We will start off sunny and dry. Clouds will gradually move into the area by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours, however most areas will stay dry.

EXTENDED: Afternoon storm chances continue to increase on Monday as temperatures warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of the work week. Scattered storm chances will also continue through Friday.