MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with some cool temperatures. In some cases, you might consider it chilly. Either way, if you do wear a sweater early in the day; you likely will not need it by midday. Temperatures reach the mid-70s by then with sunshine.
MONDAY AFTERNOON: Skies remain sunny into Monday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. No rain is anticipated and humidity remains low with a northeast breeze.
MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll remain clear into Monday night, dropping temperatures into the mid-50s. So once again, you might need a sweater as you head out the door Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY & BEYOND: Despite a chilly start, temperatures still climb quite efficiently through the day. Temperatures reach the low and mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll keep the sunshine around through mid-week, warming temperatures back to nearly 90 by Thursday. Then a cold front arrives, dropping temperatures by the weekend.
