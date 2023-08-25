Arkansas will still be under that big upper-level ridge of high pressure today and tomorrow which is making the temperature climb to 100° or higher every day. Like yesterday, that heat will spark isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. We will get those again tomorrow. Heat indices are still going to be sky-high. We do have that Excessive Heat Warning today and will likely tomorrow too.

On Sunday a front will pass through the ridge will shift to the west. This will give Arkansas a better rain chance Sunday and also bring a drop in temperatures.