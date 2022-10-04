TUESDAY MORNING: We start out with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, making for another crisp start to the day. But with abundant sunshine, temperatures warm quickly. We should reach the lower 80s by lunchtime.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: More sunshine is on deck for Tuesday afternoon, warming temperatures back to the mid-80s. Much like recent days, we’ll be about 5 or 6 degrees warmer than average. A few high, thin clouds will be possible. But they bring no rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With clear skies and dry air locked in place overnight, temperatures cool off quickly. By Wednesday morning, we drop into the lower 50s. A few may drop into the upper 40s again.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine remains through mid-week, warming temperatures even more. We’ll reach the upper 80s Wednesday. On Thursday, more sunshine will get us into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then a cold front arrives by Friday, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to wrap up the work week.