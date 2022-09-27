TUESDAY MORNING: We start the day with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Most areas will be in the lower 50s with a few in the upper 40s. Through the morning, temperatures climb with abundant sunshine.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: By noon, we’ll reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunshine will continue to heat temperatures into the afternoon, but only into the mid-80s with low humidity.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, allowing temperatures to fall quickly. By daybreak Wednesday morning, temperatures will be back in the mid-50s. Some will dip into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Another cold front passes through on Wednesday. But this one comes with no rain or clouds. Instead, we’ll just see cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Then Thursday will be even cooler with morning temperatures near 50 and highs in the mid-70s. We’ll warm up some over the weekend.