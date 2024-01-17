We are seeing the coldest morning of this Arctic outbreak this morning. There were several record low temperatures and record low-high temperatures set yesterday. We may set more record low temperatures this morning. Little Rock’s Record Low for today is 5° set in 1982. There will be a fast warm up with sunshine and a 10-15 mph south wind today.

A warm front moving in tonight and tomorrow morning will bring a chance of very light freezing rain in Central Arkansas and a chance of freezing rain and sleet in East Central Arkansas — basically along I-40 toward Memphis.

Freezing rain totals will be quite low and probably inconsequential in the LR Metro. But be ready for a little slippery conditions from it. East Arkansas and Northeast Arkansas might have little more of an impact to travel. It should not be enough to cause power outages.

A little more Arctic air will come in Thursday night, so Friday and Saturday will likely both stay below freezing. We’ll start to warm again Sunday.

Clouds will start to increase Sunday and late Monday through next Tuesday and Wednesday will likely bring rain (all liquid) to the state.