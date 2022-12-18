TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight tonight as clouds build into the area. Winds will stay on the calm side.

TOMORROW: Slight rain chances will return to the forecast early Monday morning. A few areas could see some light snow mixed in with the rain on Monday morning mainly across northern Arkansas. Any accumulations will likely be on elevated and grassy surfaces, however, no major impacts are expected. Hit-or-miss cold rain showers are expected throughout the day, mainly across southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be on the cold side tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will stay on the calmer side as well.

EXTENDED: A few isolated showers could linger into early Tuesday morning, however much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will continue to cool through midweek. Another chance for light snow returns on Thursday. Light accumulations could be possible across northern Arkansas into parts of central Arkansas mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. This will be accompanied by a strong cold front. This front will bring arctic air into the area. Morning lows will likely feel subzero for all of Arkansas Friday morning, and many areas Saturday morning. Cold air will stick around through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more on this week’s snow chances, follow the link below.

For more on the arctic air headed our direction, follow the link below,