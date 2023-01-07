TONIGHT: Clouds will linger through the overnight hour with a few areas of mist and drizzle possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 40s with a calm wind out of the northwest.
TOMORROW: Clouds will linger through the morning hours, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Wind will be a bit breezy at times around 5-15 mph out of the northwest. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED: Dry conditions with slightly warmer than normal temperatures are on the way for early next week. Our next chance for rain will return to the forecast on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible as well.
