TONIGHT: Clouds will linger throughout the evening hours, and slowly move out through the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s overnight.
TOMORROW: Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED: Warm and breezy weather will continue on Tuesday. A few isolated showers will be possible in southeastern Arkansas, however much of the state will be dry. A better chance for showers and storms will move into the area on Wednesday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Temperatures will stay above average through Thursday before cooler weather arrives on Friday.
