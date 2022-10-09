TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will stay fairly light out of the southwest around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Another warming trend will arrive to start next week with temperatures traveling back into the 80s. High will be in the mid-80s on Monday under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will look very similar to Monday. Winds will be up slightly, and temperatures will remain in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: It looks like another cold front will move through by the middle of next week. This will not only cool our temperatures down but also finally give much of the area a chance of rain. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday night as the front approaches and continue through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be back in the 70s to end next week.

