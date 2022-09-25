TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will begin to fade across southern Arkansas tonight as temperatures cool off into the lower 60s and 50s.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to feel a bit more fall-like on Monday thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Comfortable conditions will continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Tuesday.
EXTENDED: Sunny and fall-like weather will continue through much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will continue to cool off with highs in the 70s by midweek. A gradually warming trend will follow into the weekend with temperatures back into the 80s.
