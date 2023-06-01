TODAY: Today will be another hot and sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the day, but overall we will see plenty of sunshine. One or two isolated showers can not be ruled out, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Humidity will also be slightly higher this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures making a run for the 90s. Humidity will continue to slowly increase on Friday. Overall most of the day will be dry and mostly sunny.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will stay very slim over the next few days. A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, however, the rain chance will only be 20%. Temperatures will also remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.