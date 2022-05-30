TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures remain on the mild side falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Our next chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Thursday as temperatures cool off into the mid to lower 80s. Milder temperatures will continue on Friday into the beginning of the weekend. Temperature will start to warm up again on Sunday into next week.