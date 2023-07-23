TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and relatively low humidity will make for another cool and comfortable night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues… Saturday we were in the upper 80s, Sunday the low 90s, and Monday we will be in the mid 90s. I don’t think we will have heat advisories because the humidity will still be on the lower side. Skies will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon. It will be more humid Tuesday afternoon so I think we will see heat advisories. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The high heat will continue through the end of the week. I don’t see any substantial rain chances in the next 7 days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

