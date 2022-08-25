TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm conditions tonight. Temperatures reached the low 90s this afternoon in Little Rock…something we haven’t felt since August 20. It will take a little longer to cool down tonight because of higher temperatures. We’ll stay in the 80s through 9pm and drop to the 70s afterwards.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is back again Friday, which will help heat afternoon temps to the low 90s. It will be sunny, warm and humid all day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine and 90s through Friday then rain chances increase this weekend. Best shot for some showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will be in the afternoon and early evening on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances continue into next week as a cold front moves through Tuesday/Wednesday.

