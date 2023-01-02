There is some fog, mist, and drizzle this morning across the state with temperatures mainly in the 60s. They will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 74°. Eventually showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon with severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight.

Two rounds of storms are possible. The first will be in the middle of the afternoon. The second will come tonight.

Ahead of the rain and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch. It stars at Noon and lasts until 6 AM, Tuesday. 2″+ of rain is possible in places across Arkansas.