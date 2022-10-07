TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with lows in the mid to lower 50s. A few 40s will be possible across northern Arkansas. Winds will slowly calm down in the overnight hours as skies clear.

TOMORROW: Saturday will feel even more fall-like thanks to a weak cold front that moved through the state on Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s across northern Arkansas and low to mid-70s across the central part of the state. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain fall-like on Sunday with highs warming into the upper 70s, right around average for this time of year. Sunny and dry weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend.

EXTENDED: Another warming trend will arrive to start next week with temperatures traveling back into the mid to upper 80s. It looks like another cold front will move through by the middle of next week. This will not only cool our temperatures down but also finally give much of the area a chance of rain. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday night as the front approaches and continue through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be back in the 70s to end next week.