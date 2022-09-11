TONIGHT: A cold front will continue to push through the state tonight dropping temperatures and dew points. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Beautiful conditions in store for the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will be below average on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s making the air feel very refreshing. Plenty of sunshine on the way for Monday as well.

TUESDAY: Very similar conditions on the way for Tuesday as temperatures slowly start to warm up. Sunny and dry weather will continue with low dew points.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly continue to warm up throughout the week, however dew points will stay low so humidity levels will remain in the comfortable range. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the extended forecast.