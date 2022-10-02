TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the lower 50s overnight tonight under clear skies.
TOMORROW: Another picture-perfect day ahead of us to start the new work week with temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light out of the northeast around 5-10 mph,
TUESDAY: Temperatures will stay just slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED: A slight warming trend will follow us into the new work week. Temperatures will be the warmest on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will then make its way through the state Thursday night into Friday cooling temperatures down for the weekend. It looks to be sunny and dry for the next 7 days. Temperatures will feel fall-like for the upcoming weekend.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.