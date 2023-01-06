FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Most areas will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s at first. Clouds begin rolling in during the morning, thickening as we approach midday. Temperatures by then reach the mid-50s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: As clouds increase into the afternoon, temperatures will still be able to warm up a bit more. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s to about 60 by midday. We remain dry, despite additional clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Then after midnight, some light showers begin to develop. These become more widespread by daybreak on Saturday, but they remain light. Temperatures drop into the lower 50s to upper 40s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Expect cloudy skies and scattered light showers to remain during most of your Saturday. Still, very little rainfall is expected out of this rain. Although it lingers into the afternoon before slacking off some in the evening, rainfall totals remain less than 0.10″. Temperatures reach the lower 60s.

A few heavier showers may pass through southeastern Arkansas, amounting to 0.75″ to an inch at most. After that, the rain moves out by Sunday morning. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s. Then clouds will gradually clear out during the day Sunday.