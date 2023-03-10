FRIDAY MORNING: Clouds gradually clear out, leaving us mostly sunny by mid-morning and midday. Temperatures start out in the lower to mid-40s. By midday, we climb into the mid and upper 50s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect abundant sunshine Friday with a light north breeze. Temperatures reach the lower 60s, which is right around average for this time of year.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain mostly clear through Friday evening. But after midnight, some cloud coverage rolls in as a warm front lifts into the state. Temperatures slip into the low and mid-40s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Expect cloudy skies Saturday with a few spotty sprinkles in the morning. By midday, more scattered light to moderate showers will build. Temperatures reach into the mid-50s for Saturday afternoon.

Then Saturday night, a few storms start to build along this warm front in northwest Arkansas. As they slide southeast later in the evening and early overnight, a few of these storms may strengthen into central and south Arkansas.

The primary risk out of these storms will be large hail, up to golf ball size, as well as damaging straight-line wind. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible over central and south Arkansas as well. By Sunday morning, these will be out of here.

Sunshine returns early next week with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the mid-30s by Tuesday morning, meaning we could have frost and perhaps even some areas that drop below freezing.