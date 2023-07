WEDNESDAY: Early morning storms gradually come to an end. Through the afternoon, we’re partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs reach 94. Heat index values could reach 105 or more. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly clear and mild with a few strong storms after midnight. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 94. Heat index values above 100. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.