After the big and widespread rain Arkansas received Sunday, the cool front that brought that rain has passed all the way through the state into Louisiana. Only SW Arkansas may get an isolated shower or two with a weak disturbance coming in the northwesterly flow aloft. But Little Rock and Central Arkansas do not have a chance of rain today.

The area of a low rain chance in SW Arkansas expands a little for the overnight hours and even more so tomorrow in the southwestern fourth of the state. By Wednesday the disturbances will be coming in out of Missouri instead of Oklahoma and Texas through the Red River Valley.

When the rain chances return, the hot weather does too. Be ready for upper 90s to return later this week along with warmer morings.