Showers and storms developed across the area Saturday afternoon into the evening. The potential for strong to severe strong will continue through the evening hours Saturday as a cold front slowly moves across the state. Damaging wind gusts and large hail remain the primary threat, however an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Cooler air will surge into the area as the cold front moves through. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will also continue throughout the week. The best chance for rain looks to be through the evening hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Drier weather returns Thursday afternoon with temperatures slowly warming into the weekend. Highs look to return to seasonal values in the 80s by Friday.