Extreme heat begins to really ramp up today as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into Arkansas. That ridge will likely reach it’s peak Wednesday. It will start to weaken from the north Thursday, and a front coming in Friday will push the ridge back to the west.

The jet stream will get pushed back north as the ridge builds in. That will limit rain chances. However, NEA may get clipped by a disturbance this afternoon and evening. There are small rain chances there.

As mentioned above, that ridge will start to weaken from the north Thursday as a front approaches. That front will come in Friday will push the ridge back to the west. Friday will see a decent chance of rain. Temperatures will be closer to normal Friday and over the weekend.