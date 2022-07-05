TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat temperatures into the upper 90s and lower 100s Tuesday afternoon. With humidity, heat index values soar between 100 and 110. No rain is expected, though a few isolated showers are possible closer to the Mississippi River.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. But with remaining humidity, temperatures struggle to drop much. Lows slip into the upper 70s by daybreak on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine is on tap for Wednesday, heating temperatures to about 100 degrees. Once again, heat index values soar into the 100s. Heat advisories will likely be needed Wednesday.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: As heat continues to build into late-week, new heat advisories or perhaps even excessive heat warnings will be needed. Temperatures reach about 100 to 102 with heat index values between 105 and 115. A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. But a weak cold front approaches Saturday, perhaps sparking a few more scattered storms.