WEDNESDAY MORNING: Last night’s cold front leaves us with a cold northwest breeze this morning. Skies are clear as well, making for a sunny morning. Temperatures start out around the mid-30s, then reach the upper 40s by midday. Wind chills will be a few degrees colder.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Skies stay clear and temperatures remain cold, though we do warm up to about 50 degrees. Still, a northwest breeze will make it feel like 40s most of the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A thin layer of clouds will build across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will still be cold, dropping into the mid and lower 30s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday, especially later in the day when a few light showers start moving in. These spotty light to moderate showers stick around into Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit milder, likely near 60.

We will continue to warm up into Friday night and Saturday morning with some showers and storms into Saturday. Temperatures start out in the lower 60s Saturday. Then as the cold front pushes through, the rain moves out and temperatures drop to the 50s. Sunday will be cold and rainy with highs in the mid-40s.