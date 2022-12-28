TODAY: Much warmer weather on the way for today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s as a warm front moves through the state. Winds will also be breezy today around 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for NW Arkansas from 6 AM to 7 PM. Winds could gust up to 45 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase overnight as winds remain breezy. Temperatures will be very mild overnight only dropping into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warm weather will continue on Thursday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances also return to the forecast, mainly for the second half of the day. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday before a line of showers and storms develops by the evening. A few strong to severe storms can not be ruled out for central and southern Arkansas, although the chance is low at this time.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will linger throughout the day on Friday and through the morning hours on Saturday. Highs will remain in the 60s. New Year’s Day looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining well above average in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will bring us another chance for showers and storms as a cold front approaches. A few storms on Monday could also bring the chance for severe weather. More updates to follow on that storm chance.