WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine through most of the afternoon. But as we head into late-afternoon, clouds gradually increase. No rain is anticipated. Winds will be strong from the south, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds remain widespread through the night as a warm front lifts through the region. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s during the night with scattered areas of light drizzle by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies during the morning Thursday, along with scattered light showers. By the afternoon, more scattered showers and storms build across parts of southern Arkansas. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to nearly 70.

Going into the night, a more organized line of showers and storms will move through. While these storms will be relatively weak, there is a very low risk for damaging wind gusts as the line moves through. As of now, a low-end level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather has been highlighted across central and southwest Arkansas. This severe risk will diminish into the late-evening.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Though the severe risk subsides, some lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible during the day Friday. Look for temperatures in the lower 60s. Some showers may linger into Saturday morning before clearing out, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

For festivities Saturday night, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures slipping out of the 60s into the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures, likely into the upper 60s. Then another wave of strong to severe storms will arrive on Monday.