It will be cooler day and even might feel downright cold with a stronger wind and more cloud cover. But today’s high temperature in Little Rock will only be four degrees less than Tuesday’s high temperature of 54°. So, 50° today in Little Rock with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday and Friday will be colder days with a small chance of a light, light shower/sprinkle each day. North AR could get a flurry or two. But nothing of consequence will come of them. It will warm up this weekend.

Then there’s a chance of showers Sunday night. That’s New Year’s Eve. So, as we ring in 2024, we could get a little rain in Central and South Arkansas. No worries with this. It should be well above freezing while the light rain would move through, and there is no opportunity for severe weather.