TONIGHT: Tonight will feature clear skies, calm winds, and really dry air. This will make for a cool night across the state. Most Arkansans will drop into the 50s.

MONDAY: More sunshine and upper 80s for Monday. There will hardly be a cloud in the sky. West wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will warm near 90° Tuesday afternoon. High thin clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next cold front. South wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A cold front will bring a low rain chance on Wednesday. The best chance for rain looks to be over west Arkansas. It looks like very small rain chances will continue for the rest of the work week and into next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

