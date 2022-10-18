TUESDAY MORNING: We start our Tuesday with clear skies and cold temperatures. Some will begin the day with frost and others will be sub-freezing. During the day, expect sunshine with temperatures only reaching the low-50s by midday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain sunny Tuesday afternoon. But with a northerly wind, temperatures only reach the mid-50s by mid-afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Freeze Warnings are in effect overnight for the entire state. So you’ll certainly need to bring your pets indoors along with any plants you’d like to protect from this cold. Lows slip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: With abundant sunshine Wednesday, temperatures warm up a little more. But we’ll still be quite chilly with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll drop back into the 30s Thursday morning with areas of frost and perhaps some freezing conditions as well. We warm up a good bit Thursday as winds shift out of the south. Highs return to the lower 70s.