TUESDAY MORNING: Temperatures will start out near or just below freezing. This cold has prompted a Freeze Warning for most of central and north Arkansas through 9 a.m. With abundant sunshine, we should reach the mid-40s by midday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, though a weak disturbance passing to our southwest will bring some additional clouds late in the afternoon. No rain is anticipated other than a sprinkle or two in southwest Arkansas. Highs reach the mid-50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Freeze Warnings go into effect again overnight as temperatures slip into the lower 30s. So keep the plants covered or indoors again to protect them from the freezing cold.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll be dry again Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs reach the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A warm front will roll in from the southwest on Thursday morning, bringing more instability for storms later in the day. Clouds increase with this front. Then the storms arrive during the afternoon and evening.

At this point, the risk for severe storms appears somewhat low. But we cannot rule out a few storms capable of producing damaging wind, quarter size hail and perhaps even a brief tornado.

Rain and storms will move out by midday on Friday, making for a much colder, windier and drier afternoon for St. Patrick’s Day. Then another round of freeze is expected for the weekend.