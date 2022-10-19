WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures climb a bit more into the afternoon with a light northwest wind. Highs reach the upper 50s with a few reaching 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds may pass through the region overnight. But no rain is anticipated. Still, skies will be mostly clear during much of the night. Temperatures will be cold with some patchy frost possible. Lows slip into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: The sunshine continues into Thursday. But as winds shift out of the southwest, temperatures warm up rather quickly. Look for temperatures to return to the lower 70s by mid-afternoon.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is expected into Friday, along with a continued southerly flow. This should get temperatures back up to about 80 Friday afternoon. Highs remain in the lower 80s over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Then by Monday night and Tuesday, showers and storms return as a cold front approaches.