MONDAY: Sunny and breezy with cool temperatures. Highs near 69. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows near 45. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs near 73. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.
by: Joel Young, CBM
by: Joel Young, CBM
