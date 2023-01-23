MONDAY AFTERNOON: Skies remain sunny through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonable, likely into the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be clear through the evening. But clouds start increasing after midnight. Temperatures slip into the lower to mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken early in the morning. Scattered light showers move in shortly after. As this rain becomes more widespread in the midday and afternoon hours, a quick transition to snow is expected in the higher elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains. A few periods of sleet will be mixed into the rain at times.

Temperatures climb into the 40s across much of the state. But in those higher elevations, we will be in the mid-30s. Going into the late-afternoon and evening, temperatures will gradually fall well into the 30s.

This will allow rain in lower elevations to start changing over to snow. This will mainly occur in the River Valley. As these changes are occurring, or shortly thereafter, we could see precipitation quickly come to an end. This would prevent much additional snowfall accumulation.

By the time it’s all said and done, our higher elevations could see several inches of snow. Others will end up with just rain, mainly across southern Arkansas. For more detailed information as to what you may see, click here.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: A few light flurries will linger into Wednesday morning as temperatures slip into the mid-30s. Where there is snow on the ground, temperatures will be colder and travel will be dangerous. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for live updates as the system unfolds.

Temperatures reach the lower 40s Wednesday. Then we gradually clear out more into Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. We’ll see sunshine and warmer temps Friday. Then showers return Saturday afternoon and evening.