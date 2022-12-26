TODAY: A few areas of flurries and a wintry mix will be possible through the morning hours, mainly across northeastern Arkansas. No major impacts are expected, but a light dusting of snow will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces across northeast Arkansas. A few slick spots of bridges and overpasses will be possible. Skies will slowly clear throughout the day as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s. Wind will sometimes be a bit breezy, first out of the southwest, and eventually northwest as a cold front moves through around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight, with skies gradually clearing early tomorrow morning. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies will return on Tuesday, however temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to Monday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon hours with a calm wind out of the northwest.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Wednesday with highs back in the 50s. 60s will return by Thursday as well as rain chances. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through Friday and Saturday as temperatures remain in the 60s. Sunshine will return on Sunday to start the new year.