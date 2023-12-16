SATURDAY: Other than a few showers in the early morning, Saturday will be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day, with the sun coming out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice! Temperatures will warm from the 30s in the morning to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: It will still be sunny to start the week, but Monday will be windy! Winds will be out of the North 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Tuesday looks cold with morning temperatures win the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. The rest of next week looks warmer and quiet. We could see some rain next Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

