TONIGHT: Cloudy & mild tonight with temperatures in the low 70s. There is a low chance for some lingering showers over central Arkansas, with areas farther south along the AR/LA border seeing more rain and higher totals.

TUESDAY: It will stay in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavier rain will continue to fall over south Arkansas. A Flood Watch remains in effect for Texarkana, Magnolia, El Dorado and Crossett until 7pm Tuesday. Central Arkansas is expecting far lower rainfall totals with around 1/⅒” or less in Little Rock.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances remain in the forecast through mid-week with more sunshine & hotter temps in the 90s heading into the weekend.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.