FRIDAY AFTERNOON: As clouds increase into the afternoon, temperatures will still be able to warm up a bit more. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s to about 60 by midday. We remain dry, despite additional clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Then after midnight, some light showers begin to develop. These become more widespread by daybreak on Saturday, but they remain light. Temperatures drop into the lower 50s to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Expect cloudy skies and scattered light showers to remain during most of your Saturday. Still, very little rainfall is expected out of this rain. Although it lingers into the afternoon before slacking off some in the evening, rainfall totals remain less than 0.10″. Temperatures reach the lower 60s.

A few heavier showers may pass through southeastern Arkansas, amounting to 0.75″ to an inch at most.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: The rain moves out by Sunday morning. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s. Clouds will likely be stubborn through Sunday morning, clearing out some into the afternoon hours.

Early next week, temperatures appear warmer than average and the pattern remains relatively calm through early next week. Showers appear to return next Thursday.