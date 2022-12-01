THURSDAY AFTERNOON: This sunshine will carry over into Thursday afternoon. But temperatures only reach the lower 50s, despite a light southeast wind. Going into the late-afternoon, some extra clouds move in.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds thicken into the overnight, perhaps with a few sprinkles closer to midnight. Scattered light showers will spread across the state by morning, making for a soggy Friday morning. Temperatures start out in the lower to mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Friday will bring cloudy skies and widely scattered showers through much of the day, especially during the morning. Temperatures continue to climb, despite the clouds. We’ll reach the lower 60s by the afternoon, and those temperatures continue to climb into the overnight and Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More scattered light showers will be around into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches. Temperatures reach the mid-60s early Saturday morning, then the cold front will clear skies out a bit. By the afternoon, it’s colder with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Clouds and showers return Sunday, coinciding with some really cold air. So Sunday will bring a cold rain with highs only in the mid-40s.